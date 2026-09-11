Modi and Guterres Call for UN Reforms at BRICS Summit
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized the need for reforming multilateral institutions during their meeting at the BRICS Summit. Discussions focused on global issues, including conflicts, sustainable development, and AI, reflecting India's push for a larger role in global decision-making.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted the critical need for multipolarity and reform in multilateral institutions, such as the UN Security Council, in their meeting during the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. This call for reform aims to better align these institutions with current global realities.
In a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, Guterres congratulated Modi on India's ongoing chairmanship of the BRICS group. The leaders engaged in discussions that spanned a range of crucial global issues, including freedom of navigation, sustainable development, and the advancement of renewable energy initiatives.
India's initiative to secure a seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2028-29 is part of its strategy to exert greater influence in global governance. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has outlined India's commitment to multilateralism and peacekeeping, as the nation hosts the 18th BRICS Summit under the theme ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’.
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