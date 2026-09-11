Modi and Guterres Call for UN Reforms at BRICS Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UN Secretary-General António Guterres emphasized the need for reforming multilateral institutions during their meeting at the BRICS Summit. Discussions focused on global issues, including conflicts, sustainable development, and AI, reflecting India's push for a larger role in global decision-making.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 22:21 IST
Modi and Guterres Call for UN Reforms at BRICS Summit
PM Modi with UN Secy General António Guterres (Photo/DD). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted the critical need for multipolarity and reform in multilateral institutions, such as the UN Security Council, in their meeting during the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. This call for reform aims to better align these institutions with current global realities.

In a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs, Guterres congratulated Modi on India's ongoing chairmanship of the BRICS group. The leaders engaged in discussions that spanned a range of crucial global issues, including freedom of navigation, sustainable development, and the advancement of renewable energy initiatives.

India's initiative to secure a seat as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2028-29 is part of its strategy to exert greater influence in global governance. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has outlined India's commitment to multilateralism and peacekeeping, as the nation hosts the 18th BRICS Summit under the theme ‘Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability’.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Cash, Coaching and Confidence: Venture Capital’s Power During Economic Crisis

Deep Wounds, Fast Defence: How Shark Skin Starts Healing Within Hours

From Empty Courts to Active Villages: What China Needs to Modernise Rural Sport

Education Should Fuel Egypt’s Growth- Here Is What's Going Wrong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026