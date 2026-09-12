AI's Race: Could Slowing Down Save Us?

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has urged AI companies to decelerate their advancements in model capabilities due to escalating fears surrounding the misuse of artificial intelligence. Amodei proposed a three-step framework aimed at slowing development and managing associated risks. He emphasized the need for prudent use of gained time, as shared in a detailed essay on X.

Support for Amodei's cautionary stance came from notable figures like Elon Musk of xAI and Sam Altman of OpenAI. The proposed framework includes guidelines for independent reviews within AI firms, coordination to establish safety standards, and international cooperation to mitigate AI-related risks. This call to action follows Anthropic's release of a threat intelligence report identifying misuse in fields like weapons and cybersecurity.

With tensions high after AI-related incidents and revelations of potential dangers, Amodei highlights the importance of maintaining U.S. technological leadership while collaborating internationally. He argues for embedding permanent evaluators in AI companies and suggests targeted antitrust exemptions to facilitate safety-focused collaboration, particularly regarding competition with China.