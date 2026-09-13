Mystery Strike on Vessel in Strait of Hormuz Escalates Tensions

A vessel navigating the Strait of Hormuz was hit by an unknown projectile, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The incident has raised concerns over security in the volatile region.

Following the attack, a fire erupted on board, prompting rapid evacuation of the crew by local authorities. The British navy-affiliated firm confirmed the safety of all crew members.

The incident underscores the ongoing risks for maritime traffic in one of the world's most crucial and congested waterways, as the source of the strike remains unidentified.