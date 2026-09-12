Trump Predicts End of Iran Conflict Post-Elections

President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters in Dublin, reaffirmed his stance on the ongoing conflict with Iran, predicting an end shortly after the U.S. midterm elections in November. He suggested that oil prices would significantly drop once this occurs.

Trump accused Iran of prolonging the conflict as a strategy to affect the election outcomes. He stated that this tactic is an attempt at complicating the electoral process as much as possible.

Despite this, Trump expressed confidence in the electorate's awareness, believing that voters understand the situation and that the war will soon conclude, paving the way for lower oil prices.