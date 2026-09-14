Amid a rise in U.S. borrowing costs, the country's financial stability teeters on the brink, with the threat of increasing debt just to meet interest payments looms large. If lawmakers fail to make critical adjustments, the bond markets could enforce drastic measures, putting democratic norms at risk.

Under the presidencies of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, U.S. government debt has soared past $40 trillion. This surge is partly due to unavoidable pandemic-era spending, yet it also highlights many questionable fiscal choices. Such decisions, though popular with voters, often result in borrowing against the future, undermining economic resilience.

U.S. long-term government bond yields have reached levels unseen in decades, signifying hazardous financial conditions. With the Treasury Secretary considering bond buybacks to manage these yields, the U.S. financial landscape is increasingly precarious. Without decisive political action, the repercussions could be severe, challenging citizens' faith in democracy itself.