U.S. Fiscal Fatigue: Rising Debts, Rising Risks

As U.S. borrowing costs surge, the nation's fiscal stability is in jeopardy, with debt levels reaching unprecedented highs. This financial strain threatens to force the U.S. to incur debt just to service existing liabilities, risking a potential fiscal crisis that could challenge democratic structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 19:30 IST
U.S. Fiscal Fatigue: Rising Debts, Rising Risks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid a rise in U.S. borrowing costs, the country's financial stability teeters on the brink, with the threat of increasing debt just to meet interest payments looms large. If lawmakers fail to make critical adjustments, the bond markets could enforce drastic measures, putting democratic norms at risk.

Under the presidencies of Donald Trump and Joe Biden, U.S. government debt has soared past $40 trillion. This surge is partly due to unavoidable pandemic-era spending, yet it also highlights many questionable fiscal choices. Such decisions, though popular with voters, often result in borrowing against the future, undermining economic resilience.

U.S. long-term government bond yields have reached levels unseen in decades, signifying hazardous financial conditions. With the Treasury Secretary considering bond buybacks to manage these yields, the U.S. financial landscape is increasingly precarious. Without decisive political action, the repercussions could be severe, challenging citizens' faith in democracy itself.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026