Inflation Steady at 3% Amid Rising Crude Prices

Canada's inflation rate remained at 3% in August due to stable crude prices impacting gasoline costs. Food prices eased slightly, marking the first drop below 3% in 14 months. Future data may show further strength as Brent crude crosses $100 per barrel and tariffs impact prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 18:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 18:14 IST
Inflation Steady at 3% Amid Rising Crude Prices
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Canada's annual inflation rate remained unchanged at 3% in August, according to data released Monday, as crude oil prices maintained their hold on gasoline costs despite a moderate easing in food prices.

Economists, surveyed by Reuters, predicted the annual inflation rate would stay at 3% with no monthly change. Canada's consumer prices marginally declined by 0.1% on a month-to-month basis, as noted by Statistics Canada.

The continued firmness in gasoline costs, which grew at a 22.8% annual pace, highlighted the influence of ongoing high oil prices. The primary factors tugging inflation upwards included a 26.1% rise in tours and travel expenses, alongside a noticeable moderation in dairy price hikes impacting the food sector.

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