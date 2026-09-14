In a recent editorial, China's state-run Global Times launched a sweeping critique of Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei following his suggestion to decelerate AI advancements due to risks of losing control over the technology. The editorial features experts dismissing Amodei's stance as "inappropriate," "hostile," and baseless, contending that his views are motivated by commercial interests that could exacerbate geopolitical tensions rather than address global AI challenges collaboratively.

Xiang Ligang, a seasoned telecom and technology policy analyst, told the Global Times, "Amodei's proposals cast China's legitimate AI development as threatening and escalate the US-China confrontational dynamic. This rhetoric is both unfounded and antagonistic." He noted that while Amodei acknowledges the necessity of international collaboration, he simultaneously advocates for restrictions that would impede China's progress in AI, thereby seeking to enhance the US's technological advantage.

Liu Shaoshan from the Shenzhen Institute of AI and Robotics emphasized in his comments that the debate transcends AI safety issues, converging AI with national security and commerce. Liu observed, "When AI is viewed as pivotal to national competitiveness and security, AI firms are elevated to 'strategic infrastructure' status, thereby heightening their policy relevance and increasing industry barriers." The Global Times praised China's burgeoning open-source AI sector, highlighting over 10 billion cumulative downloads of its models, indicating significant potential for global cooperation and innovation advancement.

At the recent BRICS Summit in New Delhi, President Xi Jinping underlined the necessity of cooperative approaches to emerging technologies like AI, advocating for a governance framework resting on global consensus. Xi introduced several initiatives aimed at intensifying BRICS collaboration in AI and digital fields, including the creation of a BRICS AI open-source community and increased cooperation in digital proficiency and technology development.

Simultaneously, while the context of these debates persists, Anthropic's CEO has cautioned against the unchecked progression of AI systems. Dario Amodei expressed concerns about the rapid pace of AI's recursive self-improvement, which outstrips human control capabilities. His views echo sentiments from industry leaders such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others, reinforcing the imperative for measured advancements under stringent human supervision to ensure safety.