EPA Unwinds Biden's Climate Rule: Major Impact on Power Plants and Climate Policy

In a significant policy shift, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is poised to rescind carbon emission limits for coal and gas-fired power plants. This move aims to unwind climate regulations established under the Biden administration, which are viewed as a hindrance to energy production by some stakeholders.

The announcement coincides with a G20 energy summit in Houston, where discussions around energy security and regulatory efficiency are high on the agenda. The rollback stems from President Trump's administration's initiative to rescind emissions curbs on key pollutants, originally enforced to mitigate climate change impacts.

Despite claims that lifting these restrictions could save companies millions annually, critics argue the environmental and health costs outweigh potential financial benefits. Environmental groups warn of heightened risks from climate-related events, labeling the policy shift as reckless.