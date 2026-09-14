Europe Urges Continued AI Innovation Amid Safety Concerns

European governments are insisting on pursuing artificial intelligence innovation despite calls from some technology executives to slow down. Germany's digital affairs ministry has labeled halting AI development as unrealistic, emphasizing the significance of building digital sovereignty through further AI advancements and innovations.

The issue of AI safety resurfaced when Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei suggested the necessity for independent scrutiny on AI companies. Meanwhile, Spain is likening AI risk management to nuclear non-proliferation, calling for international cooperation akin to these agreements.

The European Union asserts that AI innovation and safety must advance hand in hand, requiring companies to guarantee the safety of their services. However, Britain, while participating in global discussions, tends to prefer a more lenient regulatory approach than its European neighbors.