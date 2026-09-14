India's Water Solutions Shine at UN Human Rights Council

India's groundbreaking efforts to combat water scarcity, through initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission, Atal Bhujal Yojana, and Namami Gange programme, took center stage during a side event at the 63rd Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday.

Experts, civil society members, and youth representatives gathered to deliberate on 'Water Scarcity, Human Rights, and Transboundary Water Governance,' emphasizing the importance of sustainable development and cooperative management of shared water resources.

Hansraj Singh from Sambhali Trust highlighted India's strategies in inter-state river governance, showcasing successful cooperation through institutions like the Bhakra Beas Management Board and the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

Singh detailed the progress made under the Jal Jeevan Mission, noting that rural household water supply had surged from 32.3 million in 2019 to 158.2 million by March 2026. Projects like the Ken-Betwa river-linking aim to deliver drinking water to millions in Bundelkhand.

Hitansh Singala, of the International Centre for Sustainability, discussed governance hurdles in water accessibility, citing major initiatives like the Jal Jeevan Mission and Atal Bhujal Yojana as examples. Debates underscored that water scarcity stems not only from natural factors but is intensified by inadequate governance, pollution, and infrastructure deficiencies.

Tobias Schmitz from The Water Diplomat introduced the alarming notion of 'water bankruptcy,' cautioning about unsustainable consumption rates. Discussions on transboundary river basins like the Indus and Nile highlighted the need for collaborative data sharing and conflict resolution mechanisms.

Participants advocated for fair water allocation, improved infrastructure, protection for downstream communities, and inclusive participant involvement. The event, led by the Global Institute for Water, Environment and Health alongside co-hosts Youth Parliament for SDG and International Eurasia Press Fund, concluded on the note that enhanced transboundary cooperation is vital for safeguarding human dignity, livelihoods, and sustainable development.