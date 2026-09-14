Crispin Odey's Appeal Fails Amid Controversies

Crispin Odey, a former hedge fund manager and prominent Brexit advocate, lost his appeal against an industry ban for obstructing an investigation into sexual harassment allegations. Although his fine was reduced, the Financial Conduct Authority's ruling marked a significant step in addressing workplace misconduct within the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 20:06 IST
Crispin Odey's Appeal Fails Amid Controversies

In a significant development, former hedge fund manager Crispin Odey has lost his appeal against an industry ban for obstructing an investigation into sexual harassment allegations. Despite this setback, London's Upper Tribunal reduced the fine imposed on him by the Financial Conduct Authority from £1.835 million to just below £1.53 million.

Crispin Odey, a prominent figure during the 2008 financial crisis and a leading supporter of Brexit, has been a contentious character within financial circles. The FCA had previously stated its intention to remove him from the financial industry after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct, allegations which he has consistently denied.

The tribunal recently concluded that Odey deliberately hampered internal investigations by dismissing executive committee members to protect his own interests. This ruling aligns with the FCA's broader efforts to combat workplace misconduct, marking a pivotal moment in the financial regulatory landscape.

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