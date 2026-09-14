India Bolsters Nepal's Energy Needs Post-Glacial Flood Catastrophe

The Indian government has authorized the export of power to Nepal for 18 hours daily until December 31. This decision comes after a catastrophic flood, triggered by a glacial collapse, struck Nepal last month, wiping out roughly a tenth of its electricity generation capacity, according to India's power ministry.

The natural disaster, which swept through Nepal and Tibet, has resulted in nearly 1,400 fatalities and is responsible for more than 5,300 individuals still missing, including around 900 power station workers. The flood destroyed over 12 hydropower plants, significantly impacting Nepal's power infrastructure.

To address the crisis, India approved the export of up to 654 megawatts of power. The arrangement will be reassessed in December to determine the power export quantum from January onwards. This assistance not only supports Nepal during a critical period but also enhances the longstanding energy cooperation between the neighboring nations.