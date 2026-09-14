India Bolsters Nepal's Energy Needs Post-Glacial Flood Catastrophe

India has approved the export of power to flood-stricken Nepal, helping them meet energy demands after a glacier collapse disrupted power generation by a tenth. With 1,400 lives lost and 5,300 missing, including power station workers, Nepal seeks $5 billion in aid for rebuilding efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 14:14 IST
India Bolsters Nepal's Energy Needs Post-Glacial Flood Catastrophe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian government has authorized the export of power to Nepal for 18 hours daily until December 31. This decision comes after a catastrophic flood, triggered by a glacial collapse, struck Nepal last month, wiping out roughly a tenth of its electricity generation capacity, according to India's power ministry.

The natural disaster, which swept through Nepal and Tibet, has resulted in nearly 1,400 fatalities and is responsible for more than 5,300 individuals still missing, including around 900 power station workers. The flood destroyed over 12 hydropower plants, significantly impacting Nepal's power infrastructure.

To address the crisis, India approved the export of up to 654 megawatts of power. The arrangement will be reassessed in December to determine the power export quantum from January onwards. This assistance not only supports Nepal during a critical period but also enhances the longstanding energy cooperation between the neighboring nations.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026