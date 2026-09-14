Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Reopen Suez Canal Routes to Cut Transit Times

In a strategic move to boost efficiency, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have resumed four container services through the Suez Canal, they announced on Monday. These services, crucial for the Asia-Europe trade corridor, had been rerouted due to security concerns in the Red Sea.

The Suez Canal serves as a vital link between East and West, facilitating global supply chains. Denmark-based Maersk emphasized the importance of the canal as they revert AE5, AE11, AE12, and ME2 services back to this route to shorten transit times and improve service efficiency for their clientele.

Both shipping giants, who formed the Gemini network to reduce costs and enhance scheduling, will closely monitor developments in the Middle East to ensure safe passage. Continued operation of these routes hinges on the stabilization of regional conflicts.