Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Reopen Suez Canal Routes to Cut Transit Times

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have announced the return of four joint container services through the Suez Canal, enhancing the Asia-Europe trade route crucial for efficient global supply chains. The decision to resume these services aims to reduce transit times and cut costs amid ongoing Middle Eastern conflict monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 14:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 14:11 IST
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Reopen Suez Canal Routes to Cut Transit Times
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In a strategic move to boost efficiency, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have resumed four container services through the Suez Canal, they announced on Monday. These services, crucial for the Asia-Europe trade corridor, had been rerouted due to security concerns in the Red Sea.

The Suez Canal serves as a vital link between East and West, facilitating global supply chains. Denmark-based Maersk emphasized the importance of the canal as they revert AE5, AE11, AE12, and ME2 services back to this route to shorten transit times and improve service efficiency for their clientele.

Both shipping giants, who formed the Gemini network to reduce costs and enhance scheduling, will closely monitor developments in the Middle East to ensure safe passage. Continued operation of these routes hinges on the stabilization of regional conflicts.

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