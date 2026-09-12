Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed fingers at Western globalists, blaming them for recent political shifts in Europe, including a far-right victory in a German state election. During a press conference in India, he denounced the systemic errors he believes are committed by the West.

Putin criticized the West's ongoing pressure on Moscow and its efforts to integrate Ukraine into NATO, which he argues have fueled the conflict in Ukraine. He refrained from specific comments on the Alternative for Germany (AfD),'s recent electoral success but suggested such events are tied to Western elite actions.

The Russian leader dismissed alleged historical threats from Russia as fabricated by the West and maintained that the AfD's win reflects European awareness of these global dynamics. Putin is attending the BRICS summit in India alongside other prominent leaders.