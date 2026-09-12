Putin Blames Western Elites for Europe's Political Shifts

Russian President Vladimir Putin attributes Europe's political events, including a far-right victory in Germany, to systemic errors by Western globalists. At a press conference in India, he criticized the West's pressure on Moscow and NATO's eastward expansion, holding Western elites accountable for Europe's current circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 04:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 04:52 IST
Putin Blames Western Elites for Europe's Political Shifts
Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has pointed fingers at Western globalists, blaming them for recent political shifts in Europe, including a far-right victory in a German state election. During a press conference in India, he denounced the systemic errors he believes are committed by the West.

Putin criticized the West's ongoing pressure on Moscow and its efforts to integrate Ukraine into NATO, which he argues have fueled the conflict in Ukraine. He refrained from specific comments on the Alternative for Germany (AfD),'s recent electoral success but suggested such events are tied to Western elite actions.

The Russian leader dismissed alleged historical threats from Russia as fabricated by the West and maintained that the AfD's win reflects European awareness of these global dynamics. Putin is attending the BRICS summit in India alongside other prominent leaders.

TRENDING

1
LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

LIV Golf Secures Financing Amid Bankruptcy Proceedings

Global
2
Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Houthis Seize Mocha: Strategic Port at the Heart of Yemen Conflict

Global
3
Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Trump's Unwavering Stance Amid Iran Conflict: No Regrets

Global
4
Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Horse Plague: The Return of the New World Screwworm

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI-Driven Digital Twins Could Reshape Hospitality, but Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key

Antibiotic Free Materials Could Change How Health Systems Fight Resistant Infections

When Economic Freedom and Bank Credit Deepen Africa’s Income Divide

Cash, Coaching and Confidence: Venture Capital’s Power During Economic Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026