Iran Tightens Grip on Strait of Hormuz Passage

The Iranian government's Persian Gulf Strait Authority has issued a new list of 77 vessels accused of violating protocols in the Strait of Hormuz, released on Monday. This marks a tightening of control over one of the world's most vital maritime chokepoints.

According to the authority, ships on the list will be subjected to various enforcement actions, which may include fines, detention, or even confiscation of vessels. These measures aim to regulate and protect passage through the strategically crucial strait.

The Authority added that vessels in compliance would also find themselves documented on the list, indicating a range of responses based on collaboration with Iranian protocols.