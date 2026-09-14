Iran Tightens Grip on Strait of Hormuz Passage

Iran's Persian Gulf Strait Authority announced new restrictions on 77 vessels violating protocols in the Strait of Hormuz. Affected ships face potential fines, detention, or confiscation while those complying will be noted. This action aims to manage and regulate passage through this critical maritime passageway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 14:50 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 14:50 IST
Iran Tightens Grip on Strait of Hormuz Passage

The Iranian government's Persian Gulf Strait Authority has issued a new list of 77 vessels accused of violating protocols in the Strait of Hormuz, released on Monday. This marks a tightening of control over one of the world's most vital maritime chokepoints.

According to the authority, ships on the list will be subjected to various enforcement actions, which may include fines, detention, or even confiscation of vessels. These measures aim to regulate and protect passage through the strategically crucial strait.

The Authority added that vessels in compliance would also find themselves documented on the list, indicating a range of responses based on collaboration with Iranian protocols.

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