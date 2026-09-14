Ligent Technologies Sets Sights on Billion-Dollar IPO

Ligent Technologies, a Chinese optical communications company, seeks to raise HK$5.67 billion ($723.02 million) through an IPO in Hong Kong. The company, under the Hisense Group, aims for $800 million, offering 172 million shares priced at HK$32.96 each. Shares will debut on September 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 04:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 04:09 IST
Ligent Technologies Sets Sights on Billion-Dollar IPO

Ligent Technologies, a prominent player in the optical communications field, is aggressively pursuing an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong, aiming to raise a substantial HK$5.67 billion—equivalent to $723.02 million. The move was officially disclosed in a filing with the stock exchange earlier this week.

The company, known for manufacturing optical transceivers, chips, and network terminals, serves critical functions in data centers, cloud computing, and telecommunications networks. Ligent is controlled by the Chinese technology titan, Hisense Group Holding, and plans to offer 172 million shares at HK$32.96 each.

While Reuters reported earlier projections of an $800 million target, the shares are scheduled to make their initial appearance on the Hong Kong stock exchange on September 22. This IPO marks a significant step in Ligent’s growth trajectory, highlighting its strategic importance in the tech industry.

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