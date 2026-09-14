Star-Studded IFGL Gala: A Night of Glamour and Creativity

Mumbai played host to a dazzling evening as the Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) Gala & Red Carpet Walk unfolded at the iconic Fairmont hotel. The event celebrated creativity and talent from across India's fashion and entertainment sectors, drawing renowned figures for an unforgettable night of style and artistry.

Fashion designer Archana Kochhar and choreographer Terence Lewis were among the standout performers, with stars like Diana Penty and Sunny Leone gracing the stage as showstoppers. The red carpet shimmered with unique ensembles and fashion-forward expressions, reflecting the individuality and elegance of the personalities present.

Sandeep Nanda's vision for the IFGL was manifest in an evening that not only celebrated glamour but also recognized the diverse talent driving India’s cultural evolution. The partnership with Fairmont Mumbai added to the occasion's grandeur, highlighting the continued strength and unity of India’s artistic community.