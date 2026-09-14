Star-Studded IFGL Gala: A Night of Glamour and Creativity

The Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) celebrated individuality and talent at a star-studded gala at Fairmont Mumbai. Bringing together icons from fashion, entertainment, and the creative sectors, the event showcased style and creativity, while championing India's diverse artistic community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 14-09-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 15:46 IST
Star-Studded IFGL Gala: A Night of Glamour and Creativity
Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) Gala & Red Carpet Walk Celebrates Fashion, Glamour and Creative Excellence. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai played host to a dazzling evening as the Indian Fashion Glamour League (IFGL) Gala & Red Carpet Walk unfolded at the iconic Fairmont hotel. The event celebrated creativity and talent from across India's fashion and entertainment sectors, drawing renowned figures for an unforgettable night of style and artistry.

Fashion designer Archana Kochhar and choreographer Terence Lewis were among the standout performers, with stars like Diana Penty and Sunny Leone gracing the stage as showstoppers. The red carpet shimmered with unique ensembles and fashion-forward expressions, reflecting the individuality and elegance of the personalities present.

Sandeep Nanda's vision for the IFGL was manifest in an evening that not only celebrated glamour but also recognized the diverse talent driving India’s cultural evolution. The partnership with Fairmont Mumbai added to the occasion's grandeur, highlighting the continued strength and unity of India’s artistic community.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026