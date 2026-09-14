AirBaltic Files for Chapter 11 Amid Aviation Turbulence

Latvia's airBaltic has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S., aiming to restructure its debt amidst the Iran war-induced crisis in the aviation sector. The airline, largely government-owned, plans to continue operations, maintaining flights and services during the restructuring, scheduled for completion by June 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 16:17 IST
AirBaltic Files for Chapter 11 Amid Aviation Turbulence

Latvia's national airline, airBaltic, announced on Monday its decision to voluntarily file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States, a move to alleviate severe financial strains exacerbated by the sector-wide crisis linked to the ongoing Iran war. This marks the second significant airline setback following the collapse of Spirit Airlines in May.

AirBaltic, established in 1995 and significantly owned by the Latvian government, has been the dominant airline in the Baltic region, operating an extensive network of flights across Europe and beyond. Despite transporting over 5.2 million passengers last year and generating substantial revenue, the airline reported a net loss due to rising expenses and market turmoil.

Despite financial troubles, airBaltic assures stakeholders that operations, including flights and customer service, will persist smoothly throughout the restructuring process. The airline has secured considerable debtor-in-possession financing, subject to court approval, aiming to finalize its financial reorganization by 2027.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026