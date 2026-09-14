BJP Ahead in Jaipur Municipal Polls Amidst Allegations of Discrepancies by Congress

BJP leads in Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections with 63 wards, while Congress secures 44. Allegations of discrepancies lead Congress leaders to approach the District Collector. Counting continues for remaining wards as both parties react to results, with emphasis on accountability and gratitude to voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 16:17 IST
BJP Ahead in Jaipur Municipal Polls Amidst Allegations of Discrepancies by Congress
Counting continues in Jaipur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged as the frontrunner in the ongoing elections for the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, securing victory in 63 of the 120 wards declared so far. The Indian National Congress has claimed 44 wards. According to the Jaipur District Administration, counting of votes for all 150 wards is still in progress.

Besides the BJP and Congress, other parties and independent candidates have managed to capture 13 wards. The final results are awaited as counting continues. Meanwhile, the Congress party raised concerns regarding alleged discrepancies in the election results and urged the authorities to investigate.

Rajasthan Congress Legislative Party Chief Whip Rafeek Khan expressed dissatisfaction over news circulating on social media, asserting that the results didn’t reflect their expectations. In response, Congress officials met with the Jaipur District Collector to ensure fair verification of results. On the other hand, Rajasthan Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra credited BJP's performance to their development-focused governance and expressed gratitude to Rajasthan's voters for their support.

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