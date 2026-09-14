AI Concerns Shake Asian Markets as Tech Leaders Call for Caution

Major Asian stock markets experienced a notable downturn on Monday, heavily influenced by a sell-off in AI-linked equities. This decline comes as technology leaders advocate for a more cautious pace in the development of artificial intelligence, voicing concerns about the risks posed by increasingly powerful AI systems.

South Korea's KOSPI index was among the hardest hit, dropping 3.37% to close at 6,684.37. Japan's Nikkei 225 also saw a decrease, falling 0.83% to 63,485, while Taiwan Weighted edged down by 0.70%. Other markets, including Thailand's SET Composite and Jakarta Composite, also recorded losses.

The pressure on AI stocks was evident as shares of major companies like Samsung Electronics and TSMC experienced declines. The debate on slowing AI's rapid development was sparked by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, who cited potential risks including loss of human oversight as AI evolves. His call has echoed among other tech magnates, emphasizing a need for responsible innovation.