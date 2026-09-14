Finland Joins France's Forward Nuclear Deterrence Initiative

Finland has officially joined France's Forward Nuclear Deterrence Initiative, a strategic effort to enhance European nuclear security through collaboration with partner nations. The announcement was made on Monday by the leaders of both countries.

The initiative comes in response to concerns raised by U.S. President Donald Trump about America's security assurances to Europe, particularly in light of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In March, France unveiled this initiative to bolster European responsibility in defense and deter escalations, according to Finland's President Alexander Stubb.

Under the framework, the French president maintains sole authority over nuclear weapon deployment, diverging from the NATO's shared Nuclear Planning Group. However, the initiative facilitates joint military exercises, temporary deployments of nuclear-capable assets in partner territories, and intensive consultations. Finland's defense minister, Antti Häkkänen, described this as a "natural step" following other Nordic nations and highlighted that the program doesn't replace NATO's functions nor involves peacetime nuclear deployment in Finland.