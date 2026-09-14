IFAT India 2026: Pioneering Future-Ready Solutions for India's Environmental Challenges

IFAT India 2026 concluded at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai, bringing together more than 20,118 business visitors and 500 exhibitors from over 30 countries, focusing on India's pressing water, wastewater, and waste-management challenges. Running between September 9 and 11, the trade fair, organized by Messe Muenchen India, served as a pivotal platform for government agencies, urban local bodies, and industry players to explore and implement viable environmental solutions.

The event featured six international pavilions representing countries such as China, Germany, and South Korea, alongside dedicated sections for technology providers and emerging enterprises. Discussions spotlighted various solutions, including water treatment, digital monitoring, and energy recovery. Among innovative showcases were products like Fornax's R-MAX3300 and Thermax's Miracle, addressing high-pressure applications and high-TDS water treatment, respectively.

Key governmental and industry representatives graced the inaugural ceremony, emphasizing coordination for infrastructure projects. Collaborative initiatives continued with over 235 pre-scheduled Buyer-Seller meetings, fostering partnerships and technology assessments. As emphasized by event leaders, the fair's significance lies in aligning policies with actionable projects, contributing to India's vision for sustainable urban development.