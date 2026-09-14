Vincent Roberti Takes Charge Amidst Olympic Turbulence

Vincent Roberti has been appointed as interim president of the 2030 Winter Olympics Organising Committee for the French Alps, following Edgar Grospiron's resignation due to governance challenges. Roberti's leadership is expected to ensure stability as the committee navigates ongoing issues, including the relocation of ice sports events to Lyon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 16:30 IST
Vincent Roberti Takes Charge Amidst Olympic Turbulence

Vincent Roberti has assumed the role of interim president of the 2030 Winter Olympics Organising Committee in the French Alps, following the abrupt resignation of Edgar Grospiron. The decision was backed by an extraordinary general assembly that temporarily altered rules to allow Roberti to merge this position with his existing duties as director general.

Roberti assured reporters of the operational continuity of the committee, saying, “I will carry out this interim role as long as necessary.” Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant, leading the IOC's coordination for the 2030 Games, emphasized the importance of Roberti’s appointment for maintaining stability.

Grospiron's departure, occurring after only 18 months, is attributed to governance issues within the committee. The challenges extend to logistical shifts, like moving ice sports events from Nice to Lyon due to local disputes, as the IOC aims for a unified ice sports cluster.

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