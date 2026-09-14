AirBaltic Seeks Resilience Amidst Bankruptcy Filing

Latvia's flagship airline, AirBaltic, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York, citing acute financial stress exacerbated by the Iran war. The carrier is seeking to restructure its debt and has obtained a €350 million funding commitment from prominent lenders.

The airline's CEO, Erno Hilden, stated that the 12% interest rate loan is awaiting court approval. AirBaltic intends to engage stakeholders for sustainable restructuring while projecting a €44 million annual profit improvement.

Rising fuel prices have plunged the aviation sector into its worst crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening airlines with precarious finances. Latvia's Prime Minister views Chapter 11 as vital for AirBaltic's survival, as the airline seeks strategic investors amid fleet reductions and debt reorganization.