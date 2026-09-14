AirBaltic Seeks Resilience Amidst Bankruptcy Filing
Latvia's AirBaltic files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection due to financial stress worsened by rising jet fuel costs and the Iran war. The airline secures €350 million financing to support restructuring. Majority owned by the Latvian government, AirBaltic aims to sustain operations and seek new strategic investors.
Latvia's flagship airline, AirBaltic, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York, citing acute financial stress exacerbated by the Iran war. The carrier is seeking to restructure its debt and has obtained a €350 million funding commitment from prominent lenders.
The airline's CEO, Erno Hilden, stated that the 12% interest rate loan is awaiting court approval. AirBaltic intends to engage stakeholders for sustainable restructuring while projecting a €44 million annual profit improvement.
Rising fuel prices have plunged the aviation sector into its worst crisis since the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening airlines with precarious finances. Latvia's Prime Minister views Chapter 11 as vital for AirBaltic's survival, as the airline seeks strategic investors amid fleet reductions and debt reorganization.
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