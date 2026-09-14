Pakistan Central Bank Holds Interest Rate Steady Amid Inflation Concerns

Pakistan's central bank has maintained its key interest rate at 11.5% for the third consecutive meeting, due to rising inflation and ongoing risks stemming from Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 16:25 IST
Pakistan Central Bank Holds Interest Rate Steady Amid Inflation Concerns
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In a decisive move to counter mounting inflationary pressures, Pakistan's central bank has held its key interest rate steady at 11.5% for the third consecutive session.

The decision, announced on Monday, reflects the institution's cautious approach amid persistent economic uncertainties.

These uncertainties are exacerbated by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, presenting significant risks that policymakers are closely monitoring.

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