Pakistan's Central Bank Holds Steady Amid Inflation Surge and Geopolitical Tensions
The State Bank of Pakistan maintained its key interest rate at 11.5% amid soaring inflation and geopolitical tensions. Despite expectations of stability, inflation pressures due to Middle East conflicts and import costs have prompted this stance. The IMF's ongoing financial support remains crucial for Pakistan's economic resilience.
Pakistan's central bank has opted to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 11.5%, marking the third consecutive meeting without a rate hike. The decision, announced on Monday, comes amid escalating inflationary pressures and ongoing geopolitical risks stemming from Middle East unrest.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has maintained this course since April, following a 100 basis point increase that ended a nearly three-year hiatus from rate hikes. Analysts largely anticipated the SBP's decision, with only one forecasting a potential rise to 12%.
With inflation surging to 11.15% in August and geopolitical issues impacting oil prices, the bank's decision aims to stabilize the economy. Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to rely on a $7 billion IMF package to buttress its financial framework, as the nation navigates through these challenging times.
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