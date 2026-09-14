Cracks Emerge in AI-Driven Stock Market Rally

The Bank for International Settlements reports growing caution among investors about the sustainability of AI investments driving world stock markets. Rising leverage in tech firms and geopolitical tensions contribute to the vulnerability. The report highlights concerns over debt levels and the resilience of markets under increasing yields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 16:30 IST
Cracks Emerge in AI-Driven Stock Market Rally

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has issued a warning about the vulnerability of the AI-driven stock market rally that has fueled global stock exchanges over the past two years. According to a recent report, investors are growing cautious about the long-term profitability of AI investments, particularly as major U.S. tech firms' leverage continues to rise.

AI-connected stocks took a sharp downturn after leading AI companies urged a slowdown in technological development over the weekend, citing potential threats to humanity. The BIS report underscores a global climate fraught with geopolitical tensions and unstable energy prices, further straining public finances.

Despite these concerns, BIS notes that overall market stress remains absent, with investors displaying robust risk appetite. The report also highlights a significant rise in private market funding into AI, with private credit allocated to tech firms soaring from $22 billion in 2010 to over $1 trillion projected by 2025.

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