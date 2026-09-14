Afghanistan’s Farm Economy Faces a Test Beyond Humanitarian Aid

Afghanistan's rural economy is being asked to do more than sustain households through another cycle of crisis. A €5 million initiative from the European Union and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations seeks to connect farmers and agribusinesses with markets, technical services and climate information while supporting environmental restoration.

The programme is aimed at communities facing food insecurity, displacement, climate risks and weak economic prospects. Its larger significance lies in the attempt to build income-generating systems around agriculture, rather than limiting support to short-term relief.

A Market Problem at the Heart of Rural Poverty

Many agricultural challenges are not confined to the farm. Producers can struggle to earn even when they manage to grow crops if they lack reliable buyers, business advice, processing facilities or information about market conditions.

The initiative will establish four one-stop service hubs intended to bring these services closer to farmers and rural entrepreneurs. The hubs will connect them with agricultural guidance, specialized support, agribusinesses and markets, creating a more direct link between production and commercial opportunity.

The structure places market access alongside farm productivity. It recognizes that better techniques have limited value when producers cannot sell at viable prices or when agricultural businesses are too weak to purchase, process and distribute local output.

The programme will focus on vulnerable households, including returnees, internally displaced people and host communities. Women and young people are also named as priority groups, giving the initiative a social dimension that will depend heavily on how access is organized in practice.

Turning Climate Risk Into an Economic Question

Climate pressures are being addressed through access to FAO climate analysis and early-warning information. Farmers are expected to use this information to make more timely decisions about production and marketing as conditions change. The economic value of such information depends on whether farmers can respond to it. A warning may help guide planting or sales decisions, but its benefits will be limited if producers lack finance, transport, storage, suitable inputs or access to buyers.

The initiative thus links climate information with services and market connections - a combination that could help farmers make decisions with greater awareness of risk, but it will not remove the financial and logistical constraints that shape rural production.

The programme also includes the restoration of 2,000 hectares of degraded forests and rangelands. Alongside that target, it will support 250 women- and community-led nurseries, combining natural-resource protection with the creation of local livelihood opportunities.

Environmental work can provide an additional source of income, but restoration cannot be measured only by the number of hectares covered. Its durability will depend on whether communities are involved in managing the land and whether the restored areas remain protected after project support ends.

Why Local Businesses Are Being Put Forward

Agribusinesses are vital to the initiative's design. Established agrifood and environmentally sustainable enterprises will be eligible for matching grants, technical assistance and tailored business advice. The participating companies will contribute their own resources alongside project funding. The aim is to help them expand processing and other services, purchase from more local producers and create rural employment.

This approach treats businesses as part of the infrastructure of recovery. A stronger processor, supplier or service provider can create demand for farmers' output and make local production more commercially viable. It can also retain more value within rural economies by supporting processing closer to where goods are produced.

However, the model carries an access challenge. Businesses able to provide matching resources may already be better positioned than smaller or informal enterprises. The design of the grant system will determine whether the programme reaches a broad base of rural entrepreneurs or primarily supports firms with existing capital and formal capacity.

The same question applies to women and young people. Their designation as priority beneficiaries is important, but the programme's results will depend on whether they gain meaningful access to grants, training, enterprise ownership and market opportunities.

The Hardest Part Will Come After the Launch

The initiative's goals are ambitious because they require several systems to function together. Farmers need usable information, businesses need a reason to invest, buyers need dependable supply and communities need the means to protect restored land.

Implementation will also take place among groups with different needs. Returnees, displaced people and host communities may not have equal access to land, finance, agricultural services or commercial networks. A programme that does not account for those differences could widen access for some rural producers while leaving others behind.

The shift toward sustainable livelihoods should not be read as a substitute for humanitarian assistance. Communities facing food and nutrition insecurity may require immediate support even as longer-term efforts are built around agriculture and enterprise. The two approaches will need to coexist if vulnerable households are to participate in economic programmes rather than remain excluded by urgent needs.

FAO Representative in Afghanistan Richard Trenchard said the organization was moving away from largely humanitarian programmes toward more sustainable approaches. He also pointed to the potential of Afghan agrifood businesses to grow, create jobs and link farmers with markets despite the difficult operating environment.

The programme's performance should eventually be judged through evidence beyond funding announcements. Key indicators will include the number and profile of farmers using the service hubs, the businesses receiving grants, the extent of local sourcing, new processing activity and the rural employment generated.

The environmental component will require separate scrutiny. The condition of the restored forests and rangelands, the survival of the nurseries and the role of women and communities in managing them will reveal whether the project is building lasting assets or delivering temporary activity.