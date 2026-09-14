Volcanic Ash Halts Flights at Catania Airport

Flights at Italy's Catania airport were suspended due to Mount Etna's volcanic activity, affecting thousands of travelers. The suspension, initially set until 4 p.m. local time, was extended to 10 p.m., impacting both arrivals and departures. Intense ash emissions have caused frequent disruptions at the airport this summer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 17:32 IST
Volcanic Ash Halts Flights at Catania Airport
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Flights at Italy's Catania airport faced suspension on Monday owing to volcanic ash from Mount Etna, the airport's operating company announced.

Initially, airport authorities halted all arrivals until 4 p.m. local time (1400 GMT), but later, SAC extended the suspension to 10 p.m. (2000 GMT), impacting departures too.

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, has been a recurring cause of disruption at Catania airport, particularly this summer with ash affecting many travelers during the peak holiday season.

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