Volcanic Ash Halts Flights at Catania Airport

Flights at Italy's Catania airport faced suspension on Monday owing to volcanic ash from Mount Etna, the airport's operating company announced.

Initially, airport authorities halted all arrivals until 4 p.m. local time (1400 GMT), but later, SAC extended the suspension to 10 p.m. (2000 GMT), impacting departures too.

Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, has been a recurring cause of disruption at Catania airport, particularly this summer with ash affecting many travelers during the peak holiday season.