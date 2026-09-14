Volcanic Ash Halts Flights at Catania Airport
Flights at Italy's Catania airport were suspended due to Mount Etna's volcanic activity, affecting thousands of travelers. The suspension, initially set until 4 p.m. local time, was extended to 10 p.m., impacting both arrivals and departures. Intense ash emissions have caused frequent disruptions at the airport this summer.
Flights at Italy's Catania airport faced suspension on Monday owing to volcanic ash from Mount Etna, the airport's operating company announced.
Initially, airport authorities halted all arrivals until 4 p.m. local time (1400 GMT), but later, SAC extended the suspension to 10 p.m. (2000 GMT), impacting departures too.
Mount Etna, Europe's highest and most active volcano, has been a recurring cause of disruption at Catania airport, particularly this summer with ash affecting many travelers during the peak holiday season.