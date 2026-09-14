AI Stock Tsunami: Global Markets Recoil Amid Safety Warnings

AI-linked stocks faced a dramatic plunge globally as industry leaders voiced concerns over the rapid pace of AI development. Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, called for a slowdown to address potential misuse risks, while Sam Altman of OpenAI opted against launching an IPO this year citing safety issues.

The warnings have intensified scrutiny in AI-related sectors, leading to market reactions such as a 3% drop in Nvidia shares and a broader decline in global tech stocks. As AI firms rely on substantial debt to fund growth amid rising borrowing costs, questions about sustainability and credit risk emerge.

The debate over AI's future was met with varied reactions. Some investors dismissed the alarms as exaggerations, while others pointed to significant capital commitments indicating continued advancements. Global dynamics further complicate the narrative, with the U.S. and China set to engage in AI safety talks.