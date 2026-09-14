Tracking Ebola: Mobile Data's Role in Mapping Outbreaks

Health officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo are using anonymized mobile data to track Ebola's spread. With more than 6,250 affected since May, this innovative approach helps predict potential outbreak regions. While promising, the strategy faces challenges due to data limitations from limited telecom partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 18:55 IST
Tracking Ebola: Mobile Data's Role in Mapping Outbreaks
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In an unprecedented approach to combating Ebola, health officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo are utilizing anonymized mobile-phone data to monitor population movements and identify areas at risk for the virus's spread, as per the World Health Organisation. This innovative measure is crucial as the region faces one of the most rapidly progressing Ebola outbreaks recorded, with six provinces already affected, over 6,250 infections, and 3,039 fatalities since the outbreak was officially declared in May.

The outbreak, Congo's 17th, involves the Bundibugyo species of the virus, lacking approved vaccines or treatments. To contain the spread, officials leverage mobility data to anticipate where new cases might surface, redirecting limited resources effectively. Traditional methods focus on immediate hotspots, but data analysis reveals risks in geographically distant yet interconnected areas, enhancing strategic response.

The Swedish non-profit Flowminder facilitates this analysis, sourcing records from mobile networks to estimate population movement across regions. Despite the promise, the approach faces limitations due to reliance on data from a single telecom operator, Vodacom, leading to partial geographic coverage. Efforts are underway to involve more operators for enhanced data accuracy and comprehensive coverage.

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