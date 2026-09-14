Punjab's Power Crisis: Akali Dal Calls for Energy Revolution

In the face of persistent power outages in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal leveled sharp criticism at the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party governments on Monday. He accused them of neglecting to augment the state's power generation capacity over the past decade.

Badal highlighted that no new thermal, solar, or biomass power plants had been developed during the ten-year span of successive administrations. Farmers, he noted, are particularly disadvantaged by the electricity supply shortages, especially during the crucial paddy-growing season.

Further pressing his claim, Badal stated that the lack of investment in power infrastructure jeopardizes Punjab's development. He urged citizens to support his party's efforts to restore the state as power-surplus, a status that he argues is crucial for the ongoing prosperity and growth of Punjab.