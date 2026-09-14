Stability Restored: Suahasil Nazara's Appointment Calms Indonesian Markets

Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto has appointed Suahasil Nazara as the new Finance Minister, replacing the outspoken Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa. This decision is expected to reassure investors concerned about policy credibility, marking the third ministerial change in less than two years.

Suahasil, a familiar figure to the financial community, previously served as deputy finance minister. Analysts suggest his appointment aims to restore confidence in a ministry that has faced scrutiny over fiscal policies. His background in fiscal decentralisation and poverty reduction sets a stable path for Indonesian economic policy.

Challenges loom large as Suahasil steps into his new role. He must address issues like budget deficits and the nation's economic trajectory while potentially shifting away from previous populist policies. Analysts are hopeful but cautious about any major policy changes, given the overarching authority of the presidency.