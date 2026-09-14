Dangote's Mega IPO: A New Era for Africa's Biggest Refinery

Aliko Dangote, the renowned African tycoon, is on the brink of making financial history with the largest stock market listing the continent has ever witnessed. This Monday marks the launch of an initial public offering worth $1.6 billion for his expansive Lagos oil refinery. Slated for listing in Nigeria by November, the refinery is currently valued at a staggering $47 billion.

This monumental development is the result of over a decade of relentless efforts on Dangote's part to establish a mega-refinery that stands among the top ten globally. Born in Kano, Nigeria, in 1957, Dangote's entrepreneurial journey took flight when he began trading sugar and rice in 1977, eventually culminating in the vast conglomerate, Dangote Industries.

Now, at the age of 69, Dangote is directing the proceeds from this IPO towards doubling the refinery's capacity and launching a new venture in Kenya. Despite criticisms over political influence and potential monopolistic practices, Dangote remains committed to steering Africa toward self-sufficiency, mirroring his remarkable ascent from a candy-selling schoolboy to an economic titan.