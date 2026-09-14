On Monday, AI-linked stocks saw a global downturn following warnings from top AI company leaders about potential risks associated with the industry's rapid advancements. This marked a significant concern amidst the massive investments driving market highs. The selloff affected companies heavily reliant on debt for expansive AI initiatives as borrowing costs rise.

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, published a comprehensive essay urging AI companies to decelerate their model advancements due to escalating fears of AI misuse. Industry figures like Elon Musk and Sam Altman aligned with Amodei’s caution. Altman, further emphasizing safety, announced OpenAI's IPO would not occur this year.

The Nasdaq 100 saw a 1.7% dip in early trading, led by falling chip stocks. Notably, the Philadelphia chip index fell 6% with drops in Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, and Micron. Additionally, concerns grow over AI-linked risk perceptions, partly driven by global political reactions and recent cyber troubles, as investment prospects remain debated.