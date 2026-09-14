More Schools, Better Learning: Mongolia’s New Bid to Close Education Gaps

Mongolia is directing fresh development financing toward one of the most visible pressures created by rapid urbanisation: too many children competing for too few classrooms and kindergarten places. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $130 million loan to support the construction and expansion of education facilities, while also funding new teaching materials, teacher support and improved education planning.

The programme is expected to accommodate 11,000 additional students and preschoolers. Its wider significance lies in the attempt to address Mongolia's education challenge on several fronts at once, physical capacity, classroom quality, inclusion and the use of data to guide public spending.

Urban growth has outpaced education infrastructure

Overcrowded classrooms and multi-shift schooling are symptoms of a system struggling to match population growth with available facilities. Fast-growing neighbourhoods in Ulaanbaatar have faced rising demand, while rural communities continue to experience gaps in access to suitable schools and kindergartens.

The planned investment will construct, expand and equip 33 education facilities, including 12 in Ulaanbaatar and 21 across rural Mongolia. Such a distribution recognises that Mongolia's education pressures have different geographic causes, even if they produce similar consequences for children and families.

In the capital, population concentration has placed pressure on existing schools and preschool services. Rural areas face a different set of constraints, including dispersed communities and more limited institutional capacity. Expanding facilities in both settings could reduce pressure on existing buildings, but the results will depend on whether new capacity is located where demand is greatest.

Construction alone will not resolve the operational demands created by expansion. New facilities require teachers, administrators, maintenance, utilities and equipment. The investment therefore creates a parallel responsibility for Mongolia's education authorities: ensuring that buildings remain adequately staffed and funded after construction is complete.

More classrooms will not automatically mean better education

The financing extends beyond bricks and mortar. Teaching and learning materials will be aligned with Mongolia's updated competency-based curriculum, including 50 interactive digital textbooks for primary education. Materials tailored for children with disabilities are also part of the programme.

Competency-based education generally places greater emphasis on what students can understand and apply, rather than on memorising information alone. Translating such a curriculum into everyday classroom practice requires more than revised textbooks. Teachers need training, assessment tools and sufficient time to adapt their methods.

Support for teachers and education managers will focus on classroom instruction, student assessment and education quality. Such measures are important because expanding enrolment without strengthening instruction could leave schools with more space but uneven learning experiences.

Digital resources introduce another layer of opportunity and risk. Interactive textbooks may improve access to updated content, but their usefulness will depend on equipment, connectivity, technical support and teacher confidence. Unequal access to those conditions could produce differences between schools even when the same materials are distributed nationally.

Inclusion will depend on implementation

The design of the new and expanded facilities is expected to consider the needs of boys and girls of different ages. Energy efficiency and disaster resilience will also be incorporated, pointing to an effort to build facilities that are safer and more sustainable over their operating lives.

Inclusive education requires more than accessible buildings or specialised materials. Children with disabilities may also need trained staff, appropriate classroom support, adapted assessment methods and reliable referral services. The construction programme can provide a foundation, but the quality of inclusion will be determined by how those services are organised and funded.

The focus on safer facilities is also significant for communities dealing with harsh environmental conditions and potential disruptions. Buildings designed for resilience can protect continuity of learning, but their effectiveness will depend on construction standards, maintenance and local preparedness.

Families stand to benefit most directly if the programme reduces travel distances, overcrowding and the need for children to attend school in inconvenient shifts. Teachers may gain better working environments and improved resources. Local authorities, however, will face the practical challenge of integrating new facilities into existing education networks.

Better data could shape the next phase

Mongolia also plans to upgrade its Education Sector Information System into a modern Education Management Information System. The purpose is to give authorities stronger tools to analyse education needs and plan services using evidence.

A functioning management information system can help identify where classrooms are most needed, track enrolment patterns, monitor staffing requirements and support decisions on resource allocation. It can also help connect national education policy with conditions in individual schools and communities.

Data systems are only as useful as the information they contain and the decisions they influence. Authorities will need reliable reporting from schools, regular updates and the capacity to interpret the results. Questions about technical standards, data quality, privacy and public accountability will become increasingly important as education planning relies more heavily on digital systems.

The financing structure underlines the scale of the commitment. The ADB package includes a $63 million regular loan and a $67 million concessional loan from its ordinary capital resources, while the Mongolian government will provide a further $34 million in counterpart financing.

For Mongolia, the programme offers a way to respond to immediate shortages while building stronger foundations for education planning. Yet its success will be measured less by the number of buildings constructed than by whether children receive more consistent access to safe facilities, effective teaching and inclusive learning resources.