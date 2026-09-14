Dollar Soars as Middle East Tensions Propel Oil Prices

The U.S. dollar strengthened as Middle East conflicts pushed up oil prices, drawing investors to the safe-haven currency amid expectations of an upcoming Federal Reserve interest rate hike. Meanwhile, concerns over AI threats weighed on equities. Global bond yields surged, influenced by energy supply worries and speculated interest rate rises worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 19:35 IST
Dollar Soars as Middle East Tensions Propel Oil Prices
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The U.S. dollar rallied on Monday, buoyed by rising oil prices following renewed conflict in the Middle East, prompting investors to seek refuge in the safe-haven currency. Simultaneously, speculation surrounding an impending Federal Reserve interest rate hike added further support.

Market tension was compounded by the euro's drop to a one-month low of $1.153 and the British pound’s slump to $1.3474. Investors were unnerved by rising oil prices and global bond yields, driven by the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure.

Diplomatic efforts concerning the U.S.-Israeli-Iran conflict appeared stagnant, adding to the geopolitical anxiety. Speculators anticipated a 90% chance of a Fed rate hike, bolstering the dollar's strength amidst global rate hike expectations.

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