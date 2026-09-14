India Approves Emergency Power Export to Flood-Stricken Nepal

In the wake of devastating floods that severely impaired Nepal's hydropower infrastructure, the Indian government has authorized the export of electricity to its northern neighbor. The Ministry of Power confirmed its decision to begin exporting power for 18 hours each day from September 13, 2026, through December 31, 2026.

An official release outlined the plan to route up to 600MW via the Muzaffarpur-Dhalkebar 400 kV line and an additional 54MW through the Tanakpur-Mahendranagar 132 kV line. The precise amount of power to be supplied from January 2027 onward will undergo reassessment in December of the preceding year.

This move is set to assist Nepal in managing its power consumption needs during a difficult period and aims to fortify the robust energy ties between the two countries. 'India remains committed to supporting Nepal and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the energy sector,' the release stated.