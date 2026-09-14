Major Bhupinder Singh Dhillon Joins BJP: Strengthening Ties in Punjab

In Punjab, Major Bhupinder Singh Dhillon, cousin of late CM Parkash Singh Badal, has joined the BJP, marking a key political shift. The induction, overseen by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, aims to bolster the BJP's mission of revitalizing Punjab's economic and infrastructural landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 20:04 IST
Major Bhupinder Singh Dhillon Joins BJP: Strengthening Ties in Punjab
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini with Major Bhupinder Singh Dhillon (Retd.) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a notable political shift within Punjab, Major Bhupinder Singh Dhillon (Retd.), a cousin of the late Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, has formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chandigarh. The event was attended by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and senior BJP leader Kewal Singh Dhillon, among other dignitaries.

During a press conference following the ceremony, CM Nayab Singh Saini expressed enthusiasm regarding this political development. In a playful remark addressing reporters' questions about the state's political atmosphere, he used the surname 'Badal'—meaning clouds—as a metaphor. Saini remarked, 'The Badal will now shower intensely across Punjab,' indicating the BJP's strengthened position in the region.

Haryana CM Saini emphasized that Dhillon's inclusion in the BJP would significantly contribute to the party’s mission of restoring Punjab's economic strength and infrastructural prominence. 'Restoring Punjab to its former number one position is a shared goal,' he noted, reaffirming the central government's commitment to advancing the state under Narendra Modi's leadership.

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