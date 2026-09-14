Royal Summit: The Future of AI Under King Charles' Watch

King Charles will host top executives from leading AI companies this week to discuss establishing shared principles to guide AI's development. The summit comes as concerns grow about AI's potential threats to humanity.

The meeting will include executives from Nvidia, Google DeepMind, and OpenAI, alongside the UK Minister for AI, while notable figures warn of AI's rapid advancement. The debate intensified after some researchers suggested AI could lead to human extinction.

Despite global tensions, the UK supports light-touch AI regulation. The British AI Security Institute plays a crucial role in evaluating AI models. King Charles aims to use this summit to explore AI's potential societal benefits.