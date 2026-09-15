NTSB Criticizes FAA's Response to Recommendations After 2025 Collision

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) response to safety recommendations made after a devastating 2025 collision.

The tragic incident involved an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in the loss of 67 lives near Washington.

Notably, the NTSB has highlighted the FAA's refusal to mandate the Automated Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast In (ADS-B In) system as a significant oversight in their commitment to aviation safety.