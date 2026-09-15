NTSB Criticizes FAA's Response to Recommendations After 2025 Collision
The National Transportation Safety Board has deemed 11 out of 33 of the Federal Aviation Administration's responses inadequate following a 2025 mid-air collision near Washington, which claimed 67 lives. The NTSB specifically cited the FAA's reluctance to mandate the ADS-B In safety system as concerning.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) response to safety recommendations made after a devastating 2025 collision.
The tragic incident involved an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter, resulting in the loss of 67 lives near Washington.
Notably, the NTSB has highlighted the FAA's refusal to mandate the Automated Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast In (ADS-B In) system as a significant oversight in their commitment to aviation safety.