Toronto International Film Festival Highlights: Reclaiming Power, Sparking Conversations, and Celebrating Stars

The Toronto International Film Festival is spotlighting significant conversations around technology's influence, sexual violence, and the adventures of renowned personalities. Oscar winner Alex Gibney discusses reclaiming power from tech giants, Cynthia Erivo hopes to ignite dialogue around consent, and Peter Farrelly highlights Sylvester Stallone's journey. Other highlights include Oprah's performance plans and Oasis's comeback tour announcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 02:30 IST
Toronto International Film Festival Highlights: Reclaiming Power, Sparking Conversations, and Celebrating Stars
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The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) served as a platform for crucial conversations, from challenging tech giants to addressing sexual violence. Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney's documentary 'Musk' reflects on reclaiming power from tech oligarchs, exploring Elon Musk’s significant influence. The film, expanded to nearly four hours, debuted in North America at TIFF.

Cynthia Erivo hopes 'Prima Facie,' a film examining consent within the British legal system, will spark meaningful discussions on sexual violence. The actor wishes for changes in a system that often appears unchangeable. The film premiered at TIFF, drawing attention to its critical themes.

Among the captivating entries, 'I Play Rocky,' a story reflecting Sylvester Stallone's own life, premiered. As discussions on power and violence unfold, the entertainment industry also celebrates Oprah Winfrey's upcoming Las Vegas performances in 2027, Oasis's 38-date tour, and Lisa's solo documentary venture.

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