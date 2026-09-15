Trump Dismisses AI Concerns While Industry Calls for Regulation

Amid escalating fears over artificial intelligence (AI), President Donald Trump has moved to dismiss calls for increased regulation. Speaking on Monday, Trump suggested existing guardrails are sufficient, describing the industry's pleas for oversight as a 'hoax.'

The President's stance comes at a time when AI-related stocks have taken a hit, following comments from Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon and other industry leaders who have warned of potentially catastrophic outcomes from unregulated AI advancement. Trump maintained that a strong leadership is all that is required.

In parallel, U.S. lawmakers are actively debating proposals for regulating AI technology. Some senators are drafting legislation to mandate independent audits of advanced AI models, a move supported by prominent figures such as Elon Musk and Sam Altman. The discourse highlights the rift between the administration's position and the industry's regulatory aspirations.