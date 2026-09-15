U.S. Faces Energy Export Dilemma Amidst Iran Conflict

U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum declared on Monday that prohibiting U.S. oil or fuel exports is unlikely to lower consumer energy prices during the ongoing Iran war. Burgum elaborated during a G20 energy meeting in Houston, appointed by President Donald Trump.

Burgum noted that export bans could lead to retaliatory measures from other countries, potentially impacting consumers in states like California, who partly rely on energy imports. 'Stopping exports might prompt reciprocal actions, which could further harm California,' Burgum explained.

Amid high election stakes in November, the Trump administration faces limited options to lower soaring diesel prices, with California experiencing record highs. The White House is considering leveraging the Defense Production Act to boost U.S. refining capacity in response.