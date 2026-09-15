Healthcare Headlines: Mergers, Trials, and Regulatory News

In an effort to alleviate EU antitrust concerns, Kimberly-Clark is preparing concessions for its $40 billion bid for Kenvue. News of this development caused a noticeable uptick in stock prices for both companies. Meanwhile, Novo Nordisk has initiated a major rebranding strategy as 'Novo' to better compete in the obesity drug market.

This week, a tragic measles-related fatality in Pennsylvania underscores the growing concern over declining vaccination rates amidst an outbreak of the highly infectious disease. In other health news, significant developments include a failed trial by Contineum Therapeutics for an experimental depression drug co-developed with Johnson & Johnson, and a mid-stage triumph by Definium Therapeutics with an LSD-based anxiety treatment.

On the financial front, Abbott Laboratories settles contamination allegations, agreeing to a $384 million payment, while Scholar Rock announces pricing for its muscle-targeted SMA therapy. Additionally, Electra Therapeutics aims for a nearly billion-dollar valuation in its IPO, signaling a restoring confidence in biotech listings. Rounding off the week's regulatory landscape, FDA's public feedback session on psychedelic drugs marks a continued push under the Trump administration to fast-track these treatments.