U.S. Dollar Gains Amid Middle East Tensions and Rate Hike Speculations
The U.S. dollar strengthened as Middle East conflicts raised oil prices, pushing investors towards safe-haven assets. Anticipation of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hike further supported the dollar. Rising global bond yields and concerns over AI risks contributed to market volatility, impacting currencies, including the euro and the British pound.
The U.S. dollar surged broadly on Monday, propelled by heightened tensions in the Middle East, which sent oil prices soaring and drove investors to the refuge of the safe-haven currency. In parallel, anticipation for the Federal Reserve's imminent interest-rate hike, the first in over two years, bolstered the dollar's standing.
The U.S. dollar index, reflecting its performance against six major currencies, climbed 0.3% to 99.41, briefly peaking at a high not seen since early September. The euro dipped to a month-low of $1.153, and the British pound saw a similar decline to $1.3512, both losing 0.2%.
The geopolitical turbulence also spiked oil prices, unsettling investors and sending global bond yields to unprecedented heights. Brent crude touched $109.8 per barrel before stabilizing slightly. Diplomatic efforts to quell the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran are faltering, escalating supply jitters and reinforcing the dollar's stronghold in an environment fraught with AI-related risks.
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