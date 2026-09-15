Trump's $5,000 Proposal Stirs Political Debate

President Donald Trump announced a bold proposal on Sunday, suggesting a $5,000 payout to every U.S. adult should Republicans retain congressional control. Despite claiming the funds are ready, Trump's plan hinges on congressional approval, stirring contention among both Republican and Democratic leaders.

During a speech at the Republican Party convention, Trump highlighted the financial means to support his proposal, yet House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized that Congress must approve any payments. “The devil's in the details,” Johnson remarked, reflecting the hesitancy among lawmakers to endorse the plan prematurely.

Democratic leaders criticized the proposal as unrealistic. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries dismissed it as not serious, while Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow cited past unmet financial promises. As the debate intensifies, many view Trump's pitch as a bid to sway voters in the upcoming elections, rather than a practical fiscal policy.