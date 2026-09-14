Wall Street Dips Amid AI Concerns and Treasury Yield Surge

Wall Street faced a downturn on Monday due to declines in major chipmakers like Nvidia. Concerns over AI safety, fueled by warnings from top AI companies, contributed to the fall. Meanwhile, the 10-year Treasury yield's rise above 5% added to investor anxiety, ahead of an anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 23:55 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 23:55 IST
Wall Street Dips Amid AI Concerns and Treasury Yield Surge
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Wall Street witnessed a notable drop on Monday, driven by substantial losses in Nvidia and other chipmakers. This slump came after leading figures in the AI industry voiced safety concerns, advocating a slowdown in AI's rapid development.

The cautionary stance from companies like Anthropic, OpenAI, and xAI cast a shadow over AI-focused stocks globally. Particularly hard hit were shares of Nvidia, Broadcom, Micron Technology, and Advanced Micro Devices, all contributing to a 5.4% tumble in the PHLX chip index.

The market unrest was compounded by the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield surpassing 5% for the first time since 2023, increasing the possibility of a Federal Reserve rate hike intended to tackle inflation driven by high oil prices. These developments further fueled market volatility, impacting various U.S. equity indices.

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