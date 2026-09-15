Japan Weighs Record Defense Spending Boost

Japan is contemplating a significant hike in its defense budget, potentially raising it to 3.5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) within a decade, according to a Bloomberg report on Tuesday.

The report, citing anonymous insider sources, indicated that one proposed scenario involves increasing defense expenditures to the 3.5% GDP mark over ten years. Alternatively, a less ambitious goal of 3% is also under discussion, based on insights from those familiar with the matter.

The discussions align with Japan's broader move to enhance its military capabilities amid evolving geopolitical dynamics. This proposed budget increase underscores Japan's resolve to strengthen its national defense framework.