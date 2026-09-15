The ongoing standoff between the U.S. and China over artificial intelligence (AI) risks has taken a new turn, as American developers, like Anthropic, warn about models that might elude human control. This has prompted Chinese policymakers to bolster their AI frameworks, asserting the technology as a governable entity.

In contrast to U.S. concerns viewing AI as an existential threat, China considers it a manageable risk. The nation prefers to mitigate AI risks through regulatory measures, technical standards, and oversight, thereby rejecting ideas such as embedding independent monitors in AI companies. Instead, they mandate state-backed standards and developer obligations.

Chinese developers' embrace of open-weight models has allowed for public inspection and modification, differing from U.S. competitors like Anthropic and OpenAI, which keep specifications private. As concerns of AI 'loss of control' grow, China's regulatory framework evolves, insisting on improved AI safety and security protocols to align with its broader industrial integration strategy.